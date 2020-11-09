Filth and stench chocking Kasese abattoir



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Butchers at Kasese main abattoir are up in arms against the filthy conditions surrounding the slaughter house.

The angry butchers say that they operate in a filthy place yet they are paying for operation licenses to the area leadership.

Vincent Kimera explained that that the blood and waste from the abattoir ends in a small pit which results in unpleasant smell.

Kimera says they are charged 16,000 shillings for every cow they slaughter and yet they don’t get services to keep the place clean and safe.

He adds that the abattoir also has poor toilet facilities.

Saidi Zahabu says the slaughter house lacks a drainage system and the blood and waste from the abattoir is emptied in a small pit which results into a terrible stench.

Zahubu adds that they lack proper fencing to prevent their animals from escaping.

Siraji Kahonda, the abattoir chairperson says if nothing is being done, a number of diseases are likely to break out.

He adds that the filth is chasing away their customers.

Charles Agaba, the abattoir inspector agrees that the district is battling with filthy meat from poor facilities.

But he faults the butchers for using the current facility irresponsibly and failing to clean it after their work.

But Kasese Municipality mayor Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga told URN that his leadership is looking into the matter and have resolved to redesign the slaughtering house.

*****

URN