Fight against corruption is spiritual -Nakalema

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The head of the State House Anti Corruption Unit Lt Col Edith Nakalema has said that the fight against corruption in Uganda is spiritual and asked Christians to spearhead the battle.

She said that only the Church has greatly supported them in combating corruption through teaching repentance.

Nakalema was speaking at the 18th Passover Festival at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole where the end of year prayers were held by a team led by Dr Joseph Sserwadda, the Presiding Apostle of the Born Again Faith.

At the festival, Nakalema received a meritorious award for being strong and resilient in the fight against corruption.

“Lt Col Nakalema, we didn’t appoint you to that position but we found that you deserve this meritorious award for being resilient in the fight against corruption”, said Sserwadda.

She said that the award was humbling at an affirmation that she has the backing of the Church to uproot corruption from the country.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after, Nakalema noted that the statehouse Anti Corruption Unit has recovered 700 million Shillings from corrupt individuals in 2019, and put it in the consolidated fund.

She explained that more than 260 million Shillings has also been recovered from External Recruitment Agencies who have been conning unsuspecting Ugandans while promising to get them jobs abroad.

She, however, did not divulge details about the recoveries and the culprits involved.

Four other awards were given to individuals who have played various roles in the development of the country. The awardees included the Nabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagindafor supporting the girl child through her projects, General Mugisha Muntu for promoting politics of non-violence and Corporal Hannington Agaba. a Ranger with Uganda Wildlife Authority.

Agaba was awarded for risking his life to save lives when floods devastated Bundibugyo last month. At least 16 lives were lost during the catastrophe, nine of them from the same family.

Also awarded was Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira. The winners of the 2019 East Africa Got Talent competition, for having promoted Gospel Music through singing.

