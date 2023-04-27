Fifteen computers stolen from Lwemba Seed School

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East are investigating the theft of 15 computers from Lwemba Seed Secondary School in Bugiri district. The suspected thieves allegedly broke into the school’s computer laboratory on Wednesday night and made off with the computers while the guard was asleep.

The Headteacher, Rose Nabirye, said that the guard notified her about the theft at around 5:00 am and she contacted the police. The theft is a setback to the school’s efforts to enhance learners’ technology abilities through the computer laboratory, which is key to the new curriculum.

Bugiri District Criminal Investigations Officer, Emmanuel Kayayana, suspects that the computers were stolen during the heavy rains that occurred on the night of the incident, while most members of the neighboring communities were asleep.

Although a sniffer dog was dispatched to track the stolen computers, it was not successful, but viable leads to the suspects have been established. Kayayana has urged school management committees to hire professional and skilled guards to manage security in schools and hospitals instead of local guards who lack the expertise to detect and avert criminal activities.

****

URN