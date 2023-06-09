FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket sales surpass one million

Canberra, Australia | Xinhua | The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has hit a major milestone, with ticket sales surpassing one million.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday revealed that 1.03 million tickets have been sold for the ninth Women’s World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20, surpassing the total sales for the 2019 World Cup in France.

It means the event is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history.

“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand,” Infantino said in a statement.

“This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history.”

Friday marked 41 days until New Zealand kick off the tournament against 1995 champions Norway in Auckland on July 20.

Co-hosts Australia will play the Republic of Ireland later on the same night in Sydney.

China, having clinched the Asian Cup title last year, are placed in Group D with England, Denmark and Haiti.

Only the top two teams from eight groups can enter the last-16 round as it is the first time the biggest tournament for women’s soccer has expanded into a 32-team format.

