FIFA 2027 Women’s World Cup bidding process launched

Geneva, Switzerland | Xinhua | Football’s global governing body FIFA on Thursday launched the 2027 Women’s World Cup bidding process, which will be appointed, for the first time, by the FIFA Congress.

The previous Women’s World Cup hosts were decided by the Council, but this time the Congress will vote for the host(s) on May 17, 2024.

The FIFA Council will select up to three bids to let the Congress make the final decision through an open vote, the governing body said.

Member associations are expected to submit expressions of interest before April 21, 2023, and FIFA will organize on-site inspections in February 2024.

FIFA will establish a Bid Evaluation Task Force to evaluate all bids, and an independent audit company will be appointed to monitor FIFA’s compliance with the principles and procedures of the bidding process. Each bidder will also be required to appoint a Bid Compliance and Ethics Officer to monitor their compliance with the bidding process.

🚨 Bidding process for the 2027 @FIFAWWC launched

🏆 #FIFACongress to decide hosts on 17 May 2024 FIFA member associations will have until 21 April 2023 to submit their expressions of interest to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. Find out more: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) March 23, 2023