FIBA announces hosts of women’s World Cup 2026, men’s World Cup 2027

Beijing, China | Xinhua | Germany will host the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026, and Qatar will host the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup 2027, the world basketball governing body announced on Friday.

The decisions were made by FIBA’s Central Board during Friday’s meeting held in the Philippines on the eve of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 draw.

It will be the second time that Germany has hosted the women’s basketball flagship tournament after 1998.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 will take place in September 2026 in Berlin, and will be played at Arena Berlin and Max-Schmeling Halle.

“The Central Board was very pleased with the submission from the German Basketball Federation, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the Board for the excellent work they have undertaken in putting this bid together. We are delighted to be able to award the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 to Germany,” said FIBA president Hamane Niang.

“FIBA received interest from several National Federations to organize the next women’s World Cup, confirming the unique momentum for women’s basketball,” he added.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 will feature 16 teams, and teams will qualify through global qualifying tournaments.

All games of the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup 2027 will be played in Doha.

2⃣0⃣2⃣7⃣🏀🌍🏆➡🇶🇦 We are delighted to announce that FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will be hosted by Doha, Qatar! MORE 👉 https://t.co/puyFxh7wvH#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/DajrbQBA3e — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) April 28, 2023



The FIBA said that in making their decision, the Central Board was impressed “by the bid and particularly the elements around the compact geographical nature, unique flexibility with tournament venue scheduling to better serve the fans, as well as an emphasis on sustainability.”

“While we are all looking forward to what we know will be another standout FIBA event when the action starts in Qatar, we will also enjoy the full journey to Doha,” commented Niang.