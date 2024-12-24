Festive Season: Nebbi traders complain of low sales

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the Christmas celebrations draw near, traders in Nebbi District are counting losses due to a low turnout of buyers, which they attribute to poor harvests and financial strain among farmers. Traditionally, the festive season boosts sales, but this year, many traders are experiencing a stark decline in business.

Charles Okumu, a businessman in Nebbi Town, laments the lack of serious shopping activity, particularly in the final week before Christmas, which is typically a peak sales period. He attributes this to poor harvests caused by heavy rains and floods that devastated short-term crops like groundnuts and beans—key sources of income for farmers during the festive season.

Okumu adds that some farmers may resort to using funds from the Parish Development Model (PDM) initiative for Christmas shopping, as they have little else to spend. However, many traders, struggling to service loans, are seeing minimal returns due to the farmers’ financial struggles.

Patrick Ocan, a farmer from Ndhew Sub-county, shares that cotton, once a reliable crop for Christmas shopping funds, has underperformed this year. Heavy rains and floods destroyed cotton fields, leading many farmers to abandon their gardens entirely. He notes that 2024 was a particularly difficult year, marked by floods, crop failures, and livestock losses due to diseases.

“Farmers cannot prioritize Christmas shopping when they face pressing financial obligations, like paying school fees in February,” Ocan explains. Geoffrey Jalum, Chairperson of the Nebbi Butchery Association, says they plan to reduce the number of cows slaughtered for Christmas, citing low sales and reduced spending power among residents. He estimates that they might slaughter significantly fewer cows compared to the usual 20 on Christmas Eve.

Agness Acibu, the Woman Member of Parliament for Nebbi District, has advised married women not to pressure their husbands for extravagant Christmas shopping. She urged families to prioritize unity, trust, and stability during the festive season, emphasizing the importance of saving for essential needs like school fees. “Christmas should not ruin your marriages. Use it as an opportunity to foster togetherness and avoid actions that could jeopardize your future,” Acibu said.

