Federo coming with time, Katikiro Mayiga assures Buganda Chiefs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda’s Premier Charles Peter Mayiga on Thursday asked the county chiefs to streamline their leadership performance in preparation of the federal system of governance.

Mayiga gave the assurance while officiating at the handover of the performance and service delivery shield to Kyaggwe County (Ssaza) as the kingdom’s best performer in the financial year 2021/2022 at its headquarters in Mukono.

Mayiga is confident that it is only a matter of time when the quest for the federal system of governance shall bear results but shall be achieved, and therefore the performance exhibited the county levels, shall be important and adopted in running the day today federal government.

“Proper and open leadership is what people want and once good performance is exhibited at the county levels, we are practicing what will be doing after achieving the federal system of governance,” he said

Joseph Kawuki, the Buganda Minister for Local Governments says performances for counties is assessed basing on budget and accountability, relationship between departments and county chiefs, mobilization and timely responses towards designated work at Mengo.

The arrangement for selecting and appreciating the best performing county started in 2014 and it has been won by Kyaggwe three times, Kyadondo and Mawokota twice, Busiro and Kyadondo once each.

The best performing county receives a shield, a certificate signed by the Kabaka and 5million Shillings. The second and the third performers also receive cash, besides the first three sub counties (Gombololo) also receiving cash between 500,000 and 1.5 million Shillings.

The Kyaggwe County Head (Ssekiboobo) attributes his performance to the support and love of people they have towards their county and the Kingdom.

URN