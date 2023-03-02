Fear returns to Lwengo as life threatening leaflets resurface

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is growing in Lwengo district following the re-emergence of anonymous life-threatening leaflets that are being thrown in the area. Aloysius Kibira, the LC2 chairperson of Kkingo sub-county, says that fear has returned in their communities because unknown people have started throwing around anonymous leaflets warning residents of impending attacks on their homes.

According to Kibira, the leaflets have been discovered in Mirembe, Kagganda, and Kyoko villages in Kagganda parish where close to 20 families are on notice of impending night attacks by unknown assailants. The masterminds of the handwritten leaflets, instruct the residents to leave the villages or risk being murdered in cold blood.

Similar leaflets were earlier thrown in different parts of Lwengo, Kalungu, Masaka, and Bukomansimbi districts before machete-wielding thugs attacked, murdered, and injured dozens of people in two cycles of 2018 and 2021.

Kibira says working with the security agencies, they have now considered reawakening the village security committees to conduct night patrols as a way of securing their areas.

He adds that they have also asked the communities to always be on high alert such that they promptly respond to any suspicious situation that may arise in their areas.

Twaha Kasirye, the Acting Greater Masaka Police Spokesperson has called upon the locals to collaborate with the security agencies to secure their areas by reviving the spirit of neighborhood watch.

He adds that police have picked copies of the threatening leaflets and investigations are ongoing to establish their origin and intentions embedded in them.

Notably, between May and July 2021, 26 people were murdered when machete-wielding thugs struck villages in the greater Masaka sub-region.

URN