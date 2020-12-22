Fear among electorate as campaign violence returns to Sembabule

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is high among voters in Sembabule district over new incidents of campaign violence and voter intimidation ahead of the 2021 general elections. A section of voters and political activists in Mawogola North constituency are complaining about the high levels of coercion and harassment by agents of their political opponents.

The tension stems from the heated race between Shartis Musherure Kuteesa, the daughter of Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kahamba Kuteesa and Museveni’s young brother, Godfrey Aine Katuga Sodo. According to residents, the race between the two close relatives has raised political tensions in the area, similar to what they witnessed during the National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries in September.

Yusufu Abaho, the campaign coordinator of Aine Kaguta in Lugushuulu Sub County is one of the victims of the fresh violence because of supporting a candidate of his choice. He claims that gangs that are targeting the coordinators of Aine, some of whom, he says have been abducted.

Hanington Kasaijja, another support of Aine says that agents from their opponent’s political camp, some of whom are even armed with firearms, are intimidating them. He says the political tension that is building is likely to scare away many people from participating in the elections.

Enoch Twimuzuga and Fazir Jjingo, both residents of Lugushuulu Sub County accuse police of being used by some political bigwigs in the area to satisfy their selfish agendas. They are now threatening to respond to the situation by avenging against their tormenters should security fail to restore sanity in the area.

Shartsi Musherure, whose agents are accused of violence has not yet commented as she neither answered or responded to repeated calls from our reporter.

Mohammad Nsubuga, the greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson has appealed for calm among all political players in the area, saying the regional police authorities are going to intervene in the situation to ensure that the campaigns move on peacefully.

Similar incidents of violence and political intolerance in the NRM primaries left scores of people nursing.

