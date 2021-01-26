FDC wins Kasese municipality mayoral seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party candidate has won the Kasese municipality mayoral seat. The mayoral seat had been dominated by the National Resistance Movement-NRM party for the last ten years.

Chance Kahindo Sibyavugha garnered 11,572 votes defeating NRM’s Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku Kime who polled 10,937 votes. The other candidates were National Unity platform-NUP candidate Ahebwa Samuel who polled 143 votes and Independent candidate Mutungwa Johnson who got 99 votes.

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner, Kahindo said that his win was a vote of no confidence in the incumbent mayor. He says that the current leadership of the municipality had failed to address issues affecting the people.

Aheebwa who conceded defeat pledged to work with the winner to develop the municipality.

The FDC has now won four seats in Kasese. They include Bukonzo West, East and Woman MP seat while the NRM has also won Busongora South, North and municipality MP seats and district LC V position.

The elections were characterized by heavy deployment of the army and police around polling stations. They argued that the deployment turned away voters.

Kahindo says the unusual deployment scared away many voters from turning up for exercise especially in suburbs of the municipality.

URN