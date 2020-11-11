FDC unveils new party leaders for Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change Party –FDC has unveiled the party leaders for Gulu City.

The leaders will be independent from the district party leadership after Gulu Municipality was granted city status.

Some of the newly elected leaders include Oola Patrick Lumumba, the Chairperson, Chagga Wilson Oyat, the General Secretary and Andrew Ogweta Otto, the spokesperson.

Others are Moses Abonga, the Chairperson for Laroo –Pece Division and Nobert Igale the Chairperson for Bardege –Layibi Division.

Oyat says that the new leaders have a task to revamp the party structures at all levels in a bid for them to achieve the party’s objectives.

Oyat revealed that with the new party leaders elected, they are optimistic that all their candidates shall win the elections.

Otto, the FDC party spokesperson for Gulu City said that they shall mobilize the local community at the grassroots and ensure that they have a good representation all over the country.

Lumumba said that a total of 33 new party leaders were elected in Gulu City and that with the new leadership, there is hope that the party’s support in the city will increase.

URN