FDC to replace Ssebugwawo as deputy party president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party is to replace Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo as deputy president for the Buganda region. This follows Tuesday announcement that she had been appointed as State Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

In a statement posted on the party’s Facebook timeline, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the party president said Ssebugwawo accepted the appointment by President Museveni and thus, she automatically relinquished not only her membership of the party but also her leadership position.

‘I can confirm that she has accepted the appointment and as a result has offended Article 12 of the FDC Constitution. She therefore ceases to be a member of FDC and has accordingly voluntarily relinquished her position as Deputy President. All of you will appreciate the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo put into the formation, growth and running of the party over the last more than 20 years of her political life.

It is this political investment that she has out of her own volition chosen to abandon especially at this time when the struggle to free this country has reached a critical stage and requires all of us,’ Amuriat’s statement reads in part.

It adds that the decision by Ssebugwawo to leave the party to join their tormentor was purely personal and that the organs of the FDC were never consulted. Amuriat adds that now Ssebugwawo joins former colleagues in the FDC who earlier on parted ways with the party which according to him even made them stronger.

‘My firm belief is that her departure although hurting the organization will not lead to our disintegration and should encourage us to even work harder in pursuit of our goals,’ Amuriat says.

In the past, the party has lost several high profile leaders including, Beatrice Anywar, Beti Kamya, Alex Onzima, John Butime, Christopher Kibanzanga, Anita Among, Michael Ocula, Jackson Kafuuzi, Agnes Akiror Eginyu, Francis Atugonza, Bernard Atiku among others.

Many of these went on to serve as ministers in Museveni’s government. Amuriat appealed to party supporters to desist from attacking Ssebugwawo saying this does not add any value to their political mission and is not in line with the culture of FDC.

‘After consultation with the organs of the party, I will be appointing a caretaker Deputy President within two weeks to replace her. To Mama Ssebugwawo, I wish you well in whatever you hope to achieve for your country using your new assignment. The FDC doors remain open to you and whoever left us before just in case you may wish to return,’ Amuriat said.

