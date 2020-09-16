FDC struggling to field candidates in Sironko

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic party leadership in Sironko is struggling to identify suitable candidates for elective positions in the district.

Patrick Waniaye, the Sironko district LC V chairperson says that although they managed to hold primaries for the election of candidates for parliamentary and LC V chairperson’s seat last month, they are yet to identify candidates for the position of councilors, LC III chairpersons and town councils among others.

He says the party leadership has started mobilizing its sub-county leadership to identify potential candidates saying they can’t afford to enter the general elections without fielding candidates.

Amuza Magumba, the Budadiri town council FDC party chairperson says he has embarked on massive mobilisation for the party to regain its glory and field candidates for all elective positions.

Sasaga Wanzira, the Budadiri East FDC candidate has promised to work together with his fellow party leaders to reclaim all elective positions from NRM in the 2021 general elections.

He says the party lost most of its positions in the 2016 general elections to massive vote rigging.

