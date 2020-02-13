FDC NEC to vet aspirants for KCCA speakership positions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Executive Committee of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party will decide on who will contest for the positions of Speaker of Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA on the party ticket.

The KCCA Act which was amended in November introduces the positions of speakers and deputy speakers at KCCA and the five divisions of Kampala.

In preparation for the elections whose date is yet to be announced by the Authority, FDC NEC shall on Monday 17th conduct an election that will see them front flag bearers for each of the two positions at KCCA and the divisions.

This is a new practice as FDC party caucuses have in the past been the ones electing their flag bearers for positions at local councils.

Boniface Toteremuka Bamwenda, the party‘s Deputy Electoral Commission Chairperson says that this is not strange and that the party has an interest in the electoral process. He says that the vetting committee comprises of five senior members of the party appointed by NEC including Wafula Ogutu and Elizabeth Kiwalabye.

In December, the FDC Caucus at City Hall held a sitting in which they conducted elections although under contestation from other members.

Lubaga North Councillor Abubakar Kawalya is said to have emerged the winner as a speaker.

However, his win was contested by the loser Makerere University councillor Doreen Nyanjura who said the caucus had no electoral powers and opted for a process guided by the NEC.

Last month, the Party Electoral Commission called upon all interested members to fill a form expressing interest in vying for the posts.

Both Nyanjura and Kawalya expressed interest. However today, while Nyanjura has been nominated, Kawalya says he will not take part claiming that the process is unfair.

Meanwhile, candidates have been asked to pay shillings 200,000 and shillings 150,000 as nomination fees for KCCA Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions respectively.

While those nominated for divisions speaker and deputy speaker are required to pay shillings 100,000 and shillings 50,000 respectively.