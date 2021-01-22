FDC leaders in Kasese promise to seize lost seats from NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The defeated Kasese LC V chairperson Sibendire Bigogo Geoffrey of the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party says the defeat in the parliamentary and local government council elections will strengthen the party.

Bigogo on Wednesday lost the LC V seat to NRM’s Muhindi Bukombi Eliphaz who garnered 91,064 votes against the incumbent’s 86,408 votes.

Kasese district has overwhelmingly voted for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidates in the last three general elections. The party also had strong representation at the lower local governments. In the 2016 general election, FDC swept the five constituency and district woman parliamentary seats.

However, the party performed poorly in last week’s parliamentary elections. It lost three seats to the NRM party. NRM won the Busongora South, North and Kasese municipality seats. FDC retained the Bukonzo, West, East and Woman MP seats.

But Bigogo says that the defeat to NRM has instead strengthened the party and their next focus is now on planning ahead of 2026 general elections. He explains that they are fully aware of the grass-root support which they have relied on as political capital.

Although Bigogo disputes the election results on account of malpractices and security interference in the electoral process, he will not challenge the outcomes in courts of law.

He says that the new leadership will be tested by how strong it will stand on the issues affecting the people of Kasese.

Saulo Maate, the Kasese FDC district chairperson says there is growing popular skepticism about the freedom and fairness of elections in Uganda and they will now rise to challenge the status quo ahead of the 2026 next general elections.

He says the party will take account of all that has happened during the election cycle including intimidation of voters by security operatives and use it to reclaim its position.

Meanwhile, NRM sub-county chairpersons have finally received motorcycles after four months of waiting. In September, NRM chairperson Yoweri Museveni flagged off thousands of new motorcycles for distribution to the NRM party sub-county leaders across the country.

The delayed arrival of the motorbikes raised concerns among sub-county leaders with some abandoning party activities.

On Friday, the Resident District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi handed over 30 motorcycles to the members. Walusimbi says that bikes should be used for the party’s day-to-day activities.

The chairpersons are also expected to monitor the performance of government programs using the motorcycles.

