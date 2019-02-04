FDC: Katuntu’s COSASE is now illegal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abdu Katuntu’s continued hold on the leadership of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) is illegal, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC has aid.

FDC party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has asked Katuntu to stop participating in illegalities and hand over office to the newly designated Committee Chairperson, Mubarak Munyagwa.

Addressing journalists at the FDC headquarters, Najjanankumbi, Ssemujju said that as a result of there are parallel COSASE leaderships in place, one chaired by Katuntu and the other by Munyagwa, adding that Katuntu is operating illegally.

Ssemujju also said FDC hasn’t backed down on having Moses Kasibante as COSASE vice chairperson. Kasibante was designated to the committee by the LOP but the speaker sent him to the appointments committee. Ssemujju told journalists that the FDC president, Patrick Amuriat Odoi will write to the speaker seeking an explanation

The FDC leadership and Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga have been engaged in ping pong in the last months over COSASE leadership. It follows the expiry of the term of office of Katuntu and his vice, Anita Among on January 13th, 2019.

However, Kadaga granted them an extension to complete the ongoing investigation into the closure and sale of seven commercial banks. The speaker and Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan held several meetings last month to resolve the impasse. During the meetings, the speaker insisted that Katuntu first completes the probe before handing over to Munyagwa.

In a January 24th, 2019 letter, the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige, said COSASE is expected to complete investigations and submit a report into the closure of the commercial banks before February 22nd, 2019. The committee resumed activities this morning, interacting with the shareholders of the closed banks.

Ssemujju said FDC also rejects the Administration of Parliament Bill, 2019. The bill proposes to remove the powers of appointing a Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Opposition Chief Whip, and Deputy Opposition Chief Whip from the majority opposition party open the process to elections involving all Opposition MPs.

The bill is fronted by the Kabale Municipality, MP Andrew Baryayanga and Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona. The bill, Ssemujju says goes against the practice of commonwealth where Uganda borrows its parliament procedures and administration practices.

He said the bill doesn’t propose election of the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) chief whip. As result, Ssemujju argued that the bill will create different standards for a single parliament.

