FDC Katonga welcomes EOC report on jobs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Katonga faction has welcomed the report released last week by the Equal Opportunity Commission showing how government jobs are distributed in the country. According to the report, almost 50 percent of government jobs are distributed among the people from Western Uganda, particularly the Ankole subregion.

Francis Mwejukye, the MP for Buhweju county who also doubles as the acting treasury general of the Katonga road-based FDC faction, said although it’s true that most of the people holding top jobs in government come from Ankole, these don’t represent the greater region but rather a few families.

Mwijukye said like many people from other regions of the country, the majority of the people in Ankole have no opportunity for employment from the government.

He claimed that those who work in government are the children or close relatives of those in power. He argued that their access to these jobs has nothing to do with the region they come from but rather the families they come from.

For his part, Harold Kaija who is the acting secretary general of the Katonga faction said that this is the kind of injustice that they have been and will continue fighting. Kaija said for a country to achieve long-lasting peace, equity must not be talked about but should be seen to be done.

Meanwhile, the Katonga faction of the FDC has dismissed a reconciliation proposal from counterparts at Najjanankumbi, Last week, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the President of the Najjanankumbi faction said they were willing to extend an olive branch to their former colleagues and work together once again. But Mwijukye said the Najjanankumbi faction has no branch to extend because their leadership was suspended.

