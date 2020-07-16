FDC fails to field candidate for Serere County MP seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party has failed to field a candidate for the Serere County MP seat. The county that was previously represented by Stephen Ochola under the FDC ticket lost to NRM’s Patrick Okabe in 2016.

However, in the just concluded party nominations for flag bearers, no FDC party member has expressed interest to contest for the seat.

David Otaala, the chairperson of the party in Serere says that all attempts to identify a candidate in the party have been futile.

Otaala revealed that the party nominated James Emaju for Kasilo County against Elijah Okupa whose nomination hangs in balance. The party has also nominated Stephen Ochola as a flag bearer for Serere LCV chairperson seat.

According to Otaala, the party has however managed to nominate flag bearers for sub-county chairpersons and district councilors.

In the 2016 elections, it was only Elijah Okupa who returned to Parliament. Alice Alaso and Stephen Ochola lost to NRM’s Helen Adoa Abeku and Patrick Okabe respectively.

Paul Omer, the party mobiliser in Teso sub region says the party has filled more positions for both MPs and local government leaders than in 2016.

Without sharing details of other nominees in Bukedea, Amuria and Kalaki districts, Omer who doubles as Soroti mayor said that this time around, the party is more organized and ready to take on the ruling party.

Jane Acen, the FDC party chairperson for Soroti district says that more than 200 aspirants have been nominated for various positions across the district. However Soroti Woman MP, Angeline Osege and Soroti Municipality MP, Edmund Herbert Ariko, were locked out of the nominations.

The party has also concealed nominees for the Amuria County MP, which is currently represented by State Minister for Disaster Musa Ecweru, LCV chairperson for Amuria and Kalaki districts.

Both nominees for Bukedea District Woman MP and Constituency are yet to be revealed including Woman MP for Kumi and Kaberamaido districts. Bukedea is represented by FDC’s Anita Among who contested as an independent candidate in 2016 while Kaberamaido was previously represented by Ibi Florence Ekwau on FDC ticket.

