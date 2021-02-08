FDC demands apology from internal affairs minister over abductions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change party has called on the minister of internal affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo and the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola to apologize for failing to protect Ugandans from the rampant abductions the country.

Addressing the party weekly press conference at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi today, the Deputy party spokesperson John Kikonyogo noted that it’s disheartening to see the continued abductions in the country with some being carried out in broad daylight.

The abductees are taken to unknown detention centres with some of them never seen again.

While presenting a statement on the matter in Parliament last week, Odongo revealed that 44 people have been reported kidnapped and 31 of these are yet to be traced.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga had directed the minister to explain the reported rampant kidnappings following a query raised by the Opposition chief whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Kikonyogo wondered why the UPDF celebrated 40 years of Tarehe Sita when people sacrificed their lives during the liberation war to ensure that such acts do not happen again in the country.

He noted that in more transparent countries, the minister would have resigned by now for failing to provide answers to the wave of abductions.

Kikonyogo says that the IGP, his deputy and the Internal Affairs minister should offer an apology to the nation.

Kikonyogo has also demanded the government to release the identities of the individuals who have been arrested for allegedly carrying out the recent wave of kidnappings.

A joint security operation last week reportedly led by police caused the arrest of 10 operatives who have been the masterminds of the recent wave of kidnaps by security using drone vehicles.

*****

URN