FDC calls for separation of ministry of sports from education

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition political party, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC has called upon government to create a separate ministry of sports by splitting it from the ministry of education.

Speaking to reporters today at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi, John Kikonyogo, the deputy spokesperson said that by separating the ministry, government would be demonstrating that it cares about sports as more money would be invested.

FDC’s suggestion comes at a time when the country is still busking in celebration after two Ugandans, Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai won gold medals at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 International Olympic games.

Kikoyogo said if Uganda invested more in sports, it would not need to hire international media companies to promote her image abroad. He said a country winning just one medal is enough to have Uganda spoken about on all international media outlets hence promoting the country’s tourism.

He added that Uganda should also start investing more in her sports people so that when they go outside, they are able to articulate what Uganda is capable of offering. Unfortunately, he added most sports people especially in athletics are left to fend for themselves and only attract government attention when they have been successful in their bids.

In the past, some members of parliament like Allan Ssewanyana, MP Makindye West have also asked for the splitting of the ministry of education and create a separate ministry of sports. They have argued that many times, attention is focused on the ministry of education at detriment of sports.

While flagging off the Tokyo Olympics team last month, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said his government has done a lot in investing and promoting sports in the country. He however called upon more Ugandans to engage in more sports activities so that the country doesn’t send more officials than athletes to these competitions.

URN