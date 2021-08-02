FDC calls for reopening of schools, places of worship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party has welcomed President Museveni’s decision to partially lift the lockdown imposed on the country on June 18, but called on the President to reopen places of worship and schools.

While lifting the lockdown, President Museveni said places of worship will remain closed for another 60 days when the order would be reviewed. For schools, Museveni said they will remain under key and lock at least until students aged between 12 and 18 have been vaccinated.

But Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the FDC spokesperson says that the fact that markets remained fully functional and there were no known spikes in infections or deaths is testimony that lockdowns alone can’t explain the reduction in cases. He was speaking to journalists at the party’s headquarters in Kampala.

Ssemujju added that reopening up places like markets, taxi and bus parks which normally accommodate more people than places of worship is a contradiction that must be cured. He said religious leaders should be advised on following standard operating procedures like admitting only half of the usual congregants.

For education institutions, FDC said it’s important to have learners back to school now following protocols that would make students safe.

“Instead of a three months’ term, we can reduce it to a maximum of one month. He said that studies that require physical interaction with the teacher should be carried out during this one month and learners sent back home for revisions with enough materials,” Semujju said.

He added that under the arrangement, the first week of every one-month term should be for exams and the remaining three weeks for studies. “We, a poor country that is also grossly mismanaged must create our own conditions for survival,” he added.

Efforts to speak to the Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng, the Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine and Dr Monica Musenero for a comment were futile, but Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said those with such suggestions should take them to the Presidential Science Advisory Board for consideration.

“Every decision the President has taken is based on science. If they have anything to say let them take it to that committee and if they find it sounds, they will recommend it to the president,” Ainebyoona said.

URN