FDC asks for justification for Ugandan troops in DR Congo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) tasked President Museveni and Parliament to explain how Uganda will benefit from the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last week UPDF soldiers led by Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba were flagged off for the mission in the troubled Rutshuru territory in North Kivu in DRC.

While addressing the media at the offices in Kampala, the deputy party spokesperson, John Kikonyogo said that the country needs to remember that President Museveni and some senior UPDF officers were taken to the International Court of Justice for stealing from Congo’s resources between 1997 and 1998.

“It is in our knowledge that Museveni has deployed troops to Congo. This is witnessed in a statement released on 29th of March 2023, confirming that the commander of Land Forces flagged off UPDF deployment to Congo. In his statement, he says UPDF has gone to stabilise some parts of Congo, specifically Goma,” said Kikonyogo.