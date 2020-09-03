Father Musaala sues company over copyright

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Catholic priest Father Anthony Musaala has sued a manufacturing company of Alleluia Natural Drink accusing them of having used his song in the product marketing without his consent.

Musaala’s case is filed before the Civil Division of High Court through his lawful attorney Henry Tumusiime against Alleluia Reflexology Health Solution and Nutrition Research Center Limited who are the manufacturers and producers of Alleluia Natural Drink, a soft and energy drink.

Through his lawyers of M/S Nakasagga and Company Advocates, Musaala contends that he is the author of a praise and worship song titled ‘Alleluyah’ which he wrote and recorded about 12 years ago.

Musaala says however that early this year, the company reportedly run an advert in several local televisions about their drink Alleluia Natural Drink and the running advert comprises of the song ‘Alleluyah’ which belongs to him.

The Kampala Archdiocesan priest accuses the company of failure to seek his authorization and consent before running the said advert where his song runs in the advert background.

He adds that his song is a praise and worship one but the company used it to advertise a commercial drink which is contrary to the copyright laws of this country since it’s a commercial advert.

Through his lawyers, Musaala further contends that he has not benefited in any way by the use of his song by the company in its commercial advert and he believes that such actions are contrary to his right to ownership of his song and abuse of copyright laws.

Due to such actions, Musaala alleges that he has since suffered gross inconveniences for which he is seeking 58.5 million shillings in compensation.

Additionally, Father Musaala also wants court to declare that he is the rightful author and owner of the song in question and also that the company violated his copyright.

When URN contacted the Managing Director of Alleluia Reflexology Health Solution and Nutrition Research Center Limited, Goodrich Muteguya, he admitted that it’s true they were using Musaala’s song but he didn’t know that it was wrong.

Muteguya said that he contracted Kai Productions to make for him an advert and they are the ones that mixed it up with Musaala’s song. Additionally, Muteguya alleges that he had previously learnt that Kai Productions had approached Musaala over the matter but he doesn’t know what followed later that the priest had to run to court.

As such, Muteguya says he is aware of Musaala’s complaint and the company has instructed their lawyers also to guide them on how they can proceed with the court case.

Father Musaala is not new to controversy. He became even more popular in 2013 after being suspended from priestly duties after he had allegedly accused fellow priests of sexual crimes, a move that Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga described as contrary to the good morals of the church.

Musaala returned just recently in 2018 after being pardoned by Archbishop Lwanga who had suspended him.

URN