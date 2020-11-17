Father kills 3-months old baby in domestic brawl

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua police are holding a man on allegations of killing his 3-months-old baby in a domestic brawl with his wife. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga identifies the suspect as Samuel Atiku.

According to Enanga, Atiku allegedly threw a brick targeting his wife Melica Okunduyu but she dodged it and it landed on their three months old baby.

He says the brick smashed the infant’s skull killing her instantly.

This isn’t the first time a minor is being killed in a clash between parents. In April, police arrested a couple in Wakiso district on allegations of killing their daughter in a domestic fight.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identified the couple as Denis Ssegujja and his wife, Madrine Namala.

The couple was arrested after their neighbours tipped off police indicating that their daughter, Maria Nasozi had been killed in their fight.

Namala accused Ssegujja of starting the fight that led to their daughter’s death.

The couple said they trampled and fell on their two-year-old child who was on the ground during the fight killing her instantly.

Police released Namala on police bond and presented Ssegujja on charges of manslaughter.

