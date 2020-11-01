Father, five others arrested for sacrificing daughter in Oyam

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Oyam district has arrested a 47-year-old man and five others for child sacrifice.

The suspects include Bosco Owidi, Anjulina Ejang, 42, Bosco Obote, 24, Bonny Okello, 36, Torencio Okello, 21 and Jennet Adongo 56. It is alleged that Owidi connived with Adong, a witchdoctor based in Oyam and a number of his friends to sacrifice his daughter Rescuta Ajok in the pursuit for riches.

According to police, the deceased went missing on October, 22 2020, after her mother left her with three siblings at home and went to fetch water from a nearby borehole.

However, the deceased’s mother Rafela Apio, a resident of Anget A village, Aleka sub county reported a case of her missing child to Iceme police station suspecting her husband and the co-wife Anjulina Ejang for masterminding the disappearance.

A police officer who talked on condition of anonymity says the deceased’s mother claims that a day before the disappearance, her co-wife insulted her and hinted on a plan for a ritual sacrifice which would make them rich. The juvenile’s body was discovered on Saturday afternoon near a swamp in Anget A village after a week long search.

Grace Musoke Nababi, the Oyam District Police Commander says that the body had been severed beyond recognition by the time it was found. One ear, one eye and the private parts were all missing.

She said police has opened a case of child sacrifice at Oyam central police station adding that all the suspects are under police custody as investigations continue. Thirteen cases of ritual murders were reported in 2019 across the country according to Police Annual Crime Report.

URN