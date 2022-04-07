Father arrested over defilement of three daughters

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kigongo Mugisha, 34, a resident of Kiyuuya in Kyenda town council, Mubende district is in trouble for allegedly defiling his 3 biological daughters. He is currently locked up at Mubende central police station.

Witnesses say that Mugisha has been taking advantage of the absence of his estranged wife to abuse his daughters aged 13, 11 and 7 years. Rachael Kawala, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson says that the minors were taken for medical examination to ascertain the claims.

According to Kawala, the local leadership brought the matter to the attention of the police through the District Woman Member of Parliament. The minors aunt Florence Mbabazi, says that she was not aware of the incident and only heard about it in rumours. She says that she tried to establish the truth in vain and the children denied the claims and saw no reason to involve the police.

Mbabazi who is currently taking care of the children, said that she never thought of taking the children for medical examination since they were only rumours. Toespista Nagujja, the women leader in the village said that she learnt about the matter through a relative of the suspect.

Nagujja says that she reported the matter to the Local Council chairperson Deogratius Ninsiima, who is also the elder brother of the suspect. She said that upon reporting the matter, the chairperson confirmed that the children and their stepmother also informed him but he was still investigating the matter, adding that there was no need to rush without proper evidence.

Nisiima indeed confirmed that he heard about the accusations against his brother and interacted with the elder child who confirmed the allegations. He however says that the suspect vanished from the village a day after the matter was reported to him until he was picked up by the police.

Jane Nakasanke, a resident has asked the authorities to prosecute Mugisha to deter him from sexually abusing his daughters.

