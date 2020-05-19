Father arrested for impregnating step daughter

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kakumiro police are holding a man accused of defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old step daughter.

The suspect is Innocent Bafakilira, a resident of Mpanga village in Kyabasaija sub county Kakumiro.

Nelson Tumushiime, the Kakumiro District Police Commander-DPC, says the suspect was arrested on Monday following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

He says medical tests show that the teenager is five months pregnant. Tumushiime says the suspect will be arraigned on court on charges of aggravated defilement once their investigations are complete.

The victim’s mother says her daughter dropout of school due to lack of scholastic materials last year and decided to stay at home.

She says it is during this time when the step-father sexually abused the teenager and threatened to kill if she discloses the matter to anybody.

The Kyabasaija sub county LC V councilor, Deo Ssegawa has condemned the incident saying it is the responsibility of parents to protect children.

******

URN