Fate of schools, churches to be decided

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni will on Tuesday meet the National Covid-19 taskforce to decide on the fate of schools, places of worship and other businesses that are still under lockdown.

This was disclosed by President Yoweri Museveni during yesterday’s national prayers at State House Nakasero on Saturday.

“We are discussing. We are going to look at the issue of the schools, churches and bars and what we can do. We have realized that the numbers can be managed if people are disciplined. Things can be done but the problem is the discipline,” Museveni said.

Religious leaders who attended the national prayers asked the government to lift the lockdown.

Pastor Joseph Sserwadda, the leader of Born-Again churches Association had earlier told the President that churches are ready to open and follow the guidelines.

“We have been meeting different born again leaders and they are ready to open and follow the set SOPs. It is time for the lockdown to be lifted,” Sserwadda said.

President Museveni however asked Ugandans to adhere to all SOPs.

“Majority of our people listened but some of the minority did not listen and that is why we are having these cases.

Kampala is the richest in corona because they don’t listen. They don’t put on masks, they don’t social distance, they don’t believe that corona is there. Out of all the 29 deaths, 20 are from Kampala because they don’t listen,” President Museveni said.

*****

URN