Fate of MP Zaake hangs in balance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers for Member of Parliament Francis Zaake have so far failed to have his bond extended. The MP for Mityana Municipality has been moving around for the last one month without a bond extension.

His lawyers have reportedly been making requests through the Director of Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo to have his bond extended.

According to sources, on December 5th 2018 when the lawyers led by Medard Ssegona and Nicholas Opio made a request for bond extension but were told Akullo that Zaake was unwell and admitted in hospital.

At the time, the Director of Public Prosecution Mike Chibita had sanctioned charges of treason and escaping from lawful custody against Zaake and it was eminent that he was to be arrested and taken to court.

After the lawyers made their request, Akullo reportedly asked them to give her time. However, until to date, they say no response has been given to them and Zaake has since been seen in public fit and healthy.

Opio confirmed never receiving a response from Akullo to whom a verbal and written request was made. “We asked the police to extend his bond until he is well. They requested that we do so in writing. I did and they have not replied yet,” Opio told URN.

A reliable source at the police criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) told URN that Zaake could be arrested and aligned at the Gulu Magistrate Court next week when his 33 co-accused appear for mention of the treason case against them.

Zaake has been a suspect of treason and escaping from lawful custody since 13th August 2018 when he was arrested in during the final campaigns for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by elections.

The MP is said to have collapsed and was taken for Arua Referral Hospital but allegedly escaped undetected. He was next seen on August 15th, 2018 admitted at Lubaga Hospital.

Zaake was arrested on Thursday 30th August 3018 from Entebbe Airport as he was trying to travel to India for further medication. He was later put in an AAR Ambulance that had brought him to Entebbe and driven to Mulago Hospital where he was kept till he was finally cleared to travel to India.

