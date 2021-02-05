Farmers advised not to start planting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has advised farmers to ignore the scattered rains and hold planting until rains intensify.

According to projections by the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, February just like January 2021 is a dry season. However, there have been slight showers of rain experienced in different parts of the country which the government says could tempt some farmers into planting crops.

Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries says the rains are not reliable for planting crops and are a spillover from the previous season.

Ssempijja who was addressing journalists at the Media Center in Thursday says, farmers should only plant if the rains are consistent for at least two weeks.

He says in instead, farmers should start preparing their gardens by clearing, slashing and first ploughing. He says second ploughing should be carried out 14 days after the first one in case they are using a tractor.

Farmers who plant fruits and perennial crops have also been advised to prepare their gardens by digging holes and putting manure.

The minister says that according to the Meteorological Institute, they expect rains in March, April and May.

Ssempijja also advised farmers to prepare gardens and also cautioned them against buying seedlings, fertilizers and herbicides from uncertified sellers. He says they should look out for dealers who have displayed registered certificates.

He added that the Ministry developed a tamperproof label for ascertaining the quality of certified inputs.

Yusuf Nsubuga, a weather analysis at the Uganda National Meteorological Authority says the rain outlook indicates that January and February shall be characterized by dry weather. He says the Authority is yet to study the weather and make projections for March.

********

URN