Family of former President Idi Amin visits ancestral home in Koboko

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders and elders in Koboko district have welcomed ‘home’ the entire family of the former Ugandan President, the late Idi Amin Dada.

Before he was toppled by the Uganda National Liberation Army and Tanzania troops in 1979, Idi Amin Dada had a home in Koboko and another ancestral home in Lurujo east of Koboko district, which the children and grandchildren of Amin visited on Friday

Speaking to a crowd of Elders at Lurujo PS in Lobule Sub County Koboko district, Alhaji Idi Amin Dada Alemi aka Igwe, who is heir to former President Idi Amin, asked for forgiveness from the people of Koboko for abandoning them. He pledged to build home in Koboko in remembrance of their father.

Alhaji Idi Amin Dada Alemi currently lives in Masindi and Kiryadongo districts.

“I have developed other places forgetting my own and its high time I developed Koboko” Igwe said.

He donated fifty balls and ten pairs of uniforms to different football teams in Koboko to start his own team called Vita Club.

“My intention is to have a very strong football team that should be stronger than Onduparaka club” Igwe added.

Amin’s grandson, Idi Amin Tembo Jegejege who is the Member of Parliament of Kiryadongo said they had forgotten their own people and have come to reunite with their own people.

The granddaughter Doctor Sherifa Aate who plans to contest for Koboko Woman Member of Parliament seat says they are ready to change the face of Koboko through various developments.

“We have started with Zaki Fm Koboko and the next plans are to introduce Zaki Television, build Idi Amin Dada’s Museum, his palace, hospital and build school for orphans,” Aate said.

****

URN