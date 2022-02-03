Family of amputated traffic officer want him flown abroad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of Police Constable Robert Mukebezi who was shot by a UPDF officer while on duty in Kampala last month, want him transferred abroad for specialized treatment.

Trouble for Mukebezi started when he attempted to tow a military vehicle registration number H4DF 1391 attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI for slamming into a signpost at Kobil fuel station along Kiwatule road.

In the process of towing the accident vehicle, a military response team arrived at the scene and one of the soldiers identified as Corporal Babangida Bashir Mango drew out his gun and shot Mukebezi.

He was rushed to UMC Victoria Hospital in Bukoto where his leg was amputated as the only option to save his life. The doctor said that the bullet shattered Mukebezi’s major artery, which couldn’t be fixed by open surgery.

Mukebezi’s wife, Barbara Ninsima says that despite undergoing numerous surgeries, his life has failed to improve. She says that her husband has remained in intensive care after failing to regain his consciousness right from the first operation.

The victim’s mother, Jessica Namuganza, says that his son is in so much pain, adding that something needs to be done to save his life. She is disappointed that UPDF has only promised his son an artificial limb instead of flying him abroad for specialized treatment.

Mukebezi’s father, Moses Mukebezi, says that they have received little support from the army ever since his son was transferred from Mulago National Referral Hospital to UMC Victoria Hospital.

Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu, the Deputy UPDF spokesperson has dismissed claims by the family that they have ignored their son in his time of need.

Both the Military Police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence are reportedly still hunting for Corporal Babangida Bashir Mango, the prime suspect in the shooting.

He reportedly abandoned his gun at Bukasa village and fled into hiding after shooting Mukebezi on January 16th, 2022.

*****

URN