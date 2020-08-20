Family demands compensation for accident victim

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT The family of a man who was knocked dead have dragged the Attorney General and a Civil Society Organization Mifumi Limited to court seeking compensation.

Robert Turyamwijuka the proprietor of Westgate Pre and Primary Schools Limited was knocked dead on December 2, 2019, first by a speeding UPDF army vehicle registration number H4DF 1974 driven by Cosmus Mwebuze. The deceased was knocked as he was trying to cross the road at Nabbingo Trading centre along the Kampala- Masaka Road.

The deceased’s wife Persis Sekaru notes that after being knocked by the UPDF vehicle, he was allegedly run over again by another speeding hit and run vehicle, a taxi Toyota Hiace registration number UAG 780Y belonging to Mifumi Limited. It was driven by Jafari Nambasi an employee.

Turyamwijuka died on arrival at Mulago National Referral Hospital where a Post-mortem report revealed that he had succumbed to wounds and over bleeding caused by the accident.

The family adds that the drivers of both vehicles refused to stop and also failed to report the accident to the police.

The family also argues that the deceased died as a result of reckless driving. They note that Turyamwijuka who was also a Co-Director in Ketchup Foods Uganda Limited was a very successful young man who was paying school fees for his three minors and taking care of his parents and other dependents.

According to the family, they have since suffered the loss of financial support from the deceased, loss of dependency and expectation of the life of the deceased for which they are seeking 267 million shillings in compensation.

The Deputy Registrar of High Court Sarah Langa has summoned the respondents to file their defence before the matter is fixed for hearing.

The case has been allocated to Justice Musa Ssekaana the deputy head of Civil Division who is yet to fix a hearing date.

********

URN