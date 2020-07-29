Families thrilled as gov’t lifts L.Kyoga fishing ban

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has lifted a ban on fishing in Lake Kyoga after months of a fishing holiday. Fishing activities were suspended in January 2020 in the districts of Serere, Kaberamaido and Soroti, while areas of Amolatar, Nakasongola and other districts had taken more than 14 months under lock.

The suspension of Fishing activities rendered thousands of households vulnerable because many of them solely depended on the lake for their livelihood. Many people, who had never been to their homes for long, had to relocate from landing sites that had become part of their lives.

Several families split and cases of domestic violence soared, according to police reports in Serere as men failed to provide for their households. The situation crippled several businesses and forced some young men into petty theft for survival.

More than 10 fishermen have lost their lives as they attempted to engage in illegal fishing and others injured as they tried to sneak out with fish. A total of 63 motorcycles have been impounded, 1,460 boats and more than 800 illegal fishing gears confiscated by FPU during operation.

However, there was joy in Kagwara Landing Site in Serere district as State Minister for Fisheries, Helen Adoa officially lifted the ban. Many people including women and children danced and chanted to Adoa and President Museveni and NRM party for finally allowing them to resume fishing.

At least 1,970 newly constructed and recommended boats have been flagged off to commence fishing in Serere, Buyende, Amolatar, Nakasongola, Kayunga and other districts under Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organization- LAKIMO.

