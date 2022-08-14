F1’s Lewis Hamilton flies to London after week-long tour of Mara, Rwanda

Hamilton spent his time at the Maasai Mara Reserve

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton left Kenya Saturday after a week-long holiday that took him to various places in the region.

Hamilton spent his time at the Maasai Mara Reserve before he briefly flew to Rwanda last Thursday.

The seven-time World Champion flew back to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday with two private jets and had a low-key chat with the staff before departing on board a commercial flight for Amsterdam.

Officials at JKIA said he told them he enjoyed his time at the Mara and promised to come back.

He is among tens of tourists who are flocking to Maasai Mara to witness the migration.

Hamilton is a British racing driver currently competing in Formula One for Mercedes.

In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles and holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among others

The Great Migration as it is known is the movement of a million plus wildebeest from Serengeti in Tanzania northwards into the adjoining Masai Mara Reserve in Kenya.

It is one of the world’s most spectacular and thrilling displays of wildlife behaviour.

The migration takes place every year with the animals’ primal instincts guiding them towards greener pastures following the climatic rainfall patterns over the Serengeti-Maasai Mara ecosystem.

The migration takes place till the end of August, before declining into mid-September.

Although numbers vary every year, past migrations have seen up to 1.5 million wildebeest, close to a million Zebra and large numbers of others animals undertake the long trek that lasts many weeks.

Their journey is especially fraught with danger as they cross the crocodile-infested Mara and Talek rivers along the way, during which many cannot escape the giant Nile crocodiles lying in wait for their prey.

One can see the migration during a safari game drive in the Masai Mara Game reserve, which is conducted in specialized vehicles driver by experienced Driver-Guides.

SOURCE: THE STAR