Express Shipping and logistics comes to Uganda.

Uganda is becoming more appealing destination for investors from the East African Community (EAC)

Kampala, Uganda | JIMMY SIYA | From the time the Uganda government announced that it will be constructing an oil pipeline, Kenyan logistic companies have shown interest in moving into the country to tap from the lucrative business.

One of the companies that have opened shop already is Express Shipping and Logistics Company (ESL) which recently launched in Kampala, with an aim of tapping into the sector.

Silvester Katuta, the managing director of ESL said their presence in Uganda and the rest of East Africa is timely because there are many companies and individuals who will need heavy logistical equipment.

“We believe some will pass through the Kenyan coast so we will provide these services from Mombasa through Kampala to the Albertine region,” he said after the launch.

Robert Kasande, permanent secretary, ministry of energy while opening the E4D/SOGA bid management training and coaching project in Kampala recently, said the a lot of money have been invested in the oil sector.

“Leading to first oil, there is expected to be a $20bn investment in the oil and gas sector, in the export pipeline, refinery, roads and upstream facilities. Services will be required from various sectors

like construction, security, and food supply”

According to James Musherure Rujoki, the Head National Content Unit at Directorate of Petroleum in the Ministry of Energy, building of Uganda’s oil refinery is in progress asn there is ongoing effort to find a lead investor to design, finance, build and operate the refinery with equity participation from government.

The Project includes a 211 km pipeline from the refinery site to a terminal, near Kampala and with the project is estimated to cost between $3 – 4 billion these are some of the areas logistic companies

will be able to tap from.

Will include planned development of 29km2 of Industrial park, facilities for a crude oil export hub and petrochemical Industries and other associated facilities all these need big companies to handle.

Who are ESL?

ESL specializes in warehousing, Intermodal services, road transport, dangerous goods management, customs clearing and forwarding, air and ocean freights, Ships agency and Ships brokerage; the shipping agency company handles most of the ships and shipments in East Africa for the cement industry.

Katuta, the managing director of ESL said their entry into Uganda is one of the strategic objectives to draw close customers and increase the foot print in the great lakes region.

Katuta said the company is already investing in warehouses across different entry points; there has been feasibility studies going on in Malaba and Mirama Hills also Internal Container Depots (ICDs) will be established.

Katuta explained that the oil and gas sector is still fragile although it needs to simplify logistics management, handling crucial tasks so that their customer’s focus on what they do best.

“Ship owners, charterers, customers and carrier partners enjoy an exceptional experience grounded in ESL’s mission to deliver distinctive service that powers our customers to be market leaders in their respective markets,” he said.