Expert predicts more flooding on Lake Victoria shores

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Environment experts have predicated more flooding along the shores of Lake Victoria.

On Sunday, several areas within and beyond Entebbe Municipality were submerged by rising water levels of Lake Victoria. The submerged areas included Banga beach, beach line along Manyago, Kitubulu villages and Serena Hotel Kigo.

Others were Bugonga, Kigungu and Nakiwogo landing sites.

The Commissioner for Water Regulation and Management at the Ministry of Water, Dr Caliste Tindimugaya, says that the floods could get worse due to the rains and increasing inflows from mainly River Kagera and other rivers that pour water into Lake Victoria.

Tindimugaya explains that water levels of 1964 were over 13 metres compared to the levels recorded in February at 12.9 metres and 12.8 metres last month.

According to Tindimugaya, the ministry of water is trying to address the issue and has directed Eskom to gradually release more water from Lake Victoria into the River Nile at the Owen Falls Dam at Jinja.

Samson Semakula, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Environment Inspector for Entebbe Municipality says developers must respect the 200-metre zone.

He says that residents and operators along Lake Victoria shores should relocate because of projected higher water levels.

The floods affected several residents and business people especially those with restaurants, shops and other premises near the lake shores.

*****

URN