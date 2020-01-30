Ex-Obote Minister Peter Otai to be accorded State burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Iloot Otai, the former Minister of State for Defense in Milton Obote’s government will be accorded an official burial.

Otai, 79, died in London on of January 2nd. He has been in exile since 1980’s when the National Resistance Army, NRA took overpower.

While in exile, Otai coordinated rebel activities against the NRA through the Uganda Peoples’ Army, UPA. Although Otai reportedly expressed interest in returning home last November, the move didn’t materialize following flopped arrangements back home with the Office of the Prime Minister.

Otai’s family had reportedly raised eight demands for his return that include giving five of his family members Ugandan passports, facilitating his travel and support to establish where he will stay in Soroti, among others.

Following his death, Teso leaders, including Members of Parliament and Ministers from the region engaged government on the possibility of returning his remains for burial. Government later consented and directed the Ministry of Public Service to coordinate the arrangements.

On Wednesday, Otai’s remains were received by the State Minister for Public Service, David Karubanga and State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Musa Ecweru at Entebbe International Airport.

In a meeting held on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office with the family lawyer, Richard Omongole, it was agreed that the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda will preside over as a chief mourner.

Otai’s body will be airlifted to Soroti on Thursday, ahead of the requiem mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral on Friday.

Otai will then be laid to rest on Saturday at his home in Oderai Ward, Soroti Municipality.

Otai served as Uganda’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and State Minister for Defense between 1980- 1985. He started school from Ngora Boys Primary School for his elementary education before joining Ngora High School for Junior Secondary Certificate. He then went to Busoga College, Mwiri for his “O” level before joining Kings College, Budo for “A” level.

Otai was later granted a scholarship to study at Readings University in the United Kingdom. Information available indicates that Otai married Margret Ibreck in 1969 in London and the couple has three daughters.

*****

URN