Ex-ISO boss Kaka no show as parliament vets appointees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Kaka Bagyenda was no show as Parliament’s Appointments Committee sought to vet him today.

Kaka was this morning supposed to appear before the committee for vetting after his appointment as the ambassador designate to Angola together with Hassan Galiwango the former NRM finance director who was appointed as Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya.

Kaka however did not show up for the vetting process at 10:00 am. Although the committee members knew they were vetting Kaka today, Kaka reportedly sent a message before the meeting would start that he was unwell.

One of the MPs in the committee said he had just received the message. The Nakaseke South Member of Parliament Luttamaguzi Semakula says that they had planned to task Kaka Bagyenda over his earlier actions as the head of ISO when he undermined parliament during its investigation on safe houses.

He says that even if Kaka is now Ambassador, he still needs to account for his actions.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu says that they planned to have the former ISO director appear before the Human Rights Committee since he snubbed that committee and never appeared.

He said earlier, Kaka sent someone to pick for him the invitation letter from the committee but the person didn’t bring Kaka’s documents along as expected.

The committee only vetted Hassan Galiwango who said his interaction with the committee was fair. He said he would focus on improving trade between Uganda and Kenya.

