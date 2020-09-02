Ex-Chelsea Kalou set for Botafogo debu

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou could make his debut for Botafogo on Wednesday, 15 days after officially joining the Brazilian Serie A club.

The 35-year-old has not played since last November but has trained impressively since committing to an 18-month contract with the Rio de Janeiro side.

He is expected to be introduced as a second-half substitute in Botafogo’s home clash with Coritiba at the Olympic stadium.

Manager Paulo Autuori will be hoping Kalou can solve his team’s problems in attack. Botafogo have scored just four times in five Serie A matches so far this season and have had only three shots on target in their past two league outings.

Kalou has been capped 97 times for Cote d’Ivoire since 2007, scoring 28 goals. He represented Chelsea from 2006 to 2012, leaving after helping the London outfit to their first Champions League title.

