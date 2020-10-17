Ex-Argentina defender Zabaleta retires from football

Buenos Aires, Argentina | XINHUA | Former Manchester City and Argentina international right-back Pablo Zabaleta has retired from football after a professional career spanning almost two decades.

The 35-year-old announced the decision in an emotional social media post in which he thanked former teammates, coaches and fans for “the opportunity to enjoy unique and unforgettable” moments.

“With a lot of emotions, I leave behind one of the best stages of my life,” Zabaleta said on Twitter.

The defender had been without a club since June, when he parted ways with West Ham after three seasons. Until Friday, media reports had linked him with a move to Spain.

Capped 58 times for Argentina, Zabaleta started his career at San Lorenzo before moving to Espanyol in 2005. He arrived at Manchester City in 2008, winning two Premier League titles, two league cups and an FA Cup with the Citizens before his 2017 move to West Ham.

