Event organisers call a halt to ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert over unpaid losses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mulla Entertainment wants the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to block the forthcoming “Gwanga Mujje Concert” by Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone until he compensates them Shillings 150 million for breach of contract.

In their February 17th, 2023 letter to the IGP through Elgon Advocates, Abdulwahib Karim, Kisekka Samson, Sam Ojakol, and Kirya Ashiraf, the brains behind Mulla Entertainment explain that they booked the boss of Leone Island Music Empire for a concert dubbed Wale Wale at Moroto Resort Hotel on January 13th, 2023.

They however note that Chameleone did not turn up to perform leaving a thousand people who had showed up from different districts stranded causing losses totaling to Shillings 150,000,000, which damaged their reputation.

As a result, the event organizers want the IGP to cancel the Gwanga Mujje concert that is scheduled for February 24, 2023, over the unpaid damages and losses resulting from the failed shows

James Muya, the promotions manager at Mulla events told URN that the botched concert had drawn people from all the districts of Karamoja and neighboring Kenya.

“The guy decided to disappoint us and later gave us different reasons as to why he failed to turn up, saying that he missed the flight even after we paid for the air ticket but after linking up with his manager. He said that Chameleone was sleeping,” he said.

Chameleone has since apologized to his fans in the Karamoja region for failing to turn up for the show.

URN