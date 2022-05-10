European Union pledges to work with Uganda’s tourism sector players

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union delegation in Uganda has expressed readiness to work with the tourism sector in Uganda, as part of their set priorities for four years beginning 2022/24, officials said in a press release shared by Uganda Tourism Board on May 9.

This announcement comes as the EU commences a new financial framework for its grant funding and working on arrangements to bring together different financial institutions to focus on tourism among other priority areas in the post Covid-19 period.

This announcement was made at Uganda Tourism Board Head Offices in Kampala at a meeting between the European Union delegation in Uganda led by Marijnissen Chantel, the Head of Unit – Environment and Sustainable Natural Resources and Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) in Brussels, EU delegate Nadia Connono and others.

UTB Board Chairman, Daudi Migereko and other UTB officials welcomed the EU delegation. The discussions centered on opportunities for nature-based tourism and Uganda’s post-Covid-19 plans for tourism development.

Migereko thanked the European Union for the support extended to Uganda in areas that positively impact Uganda’s economy leading to the transformation of the lives of many Ugandans.

He expressed optimism regarding this cooperation and the associated opportunities which should enable Uganda to effectively tap into the European source markets.

Marijnissen Chantel said, “Based on the 2022/24 framework and policies that we have designed for Uganda’s tourism sector; we are majorly looking at the protected areas, climate change, supporting tourism host communities, among others.”

Tourism remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Uganda, earning the country over $1.6billion in 2019, and accounting for 7.7% of the national GDP.