European Heads of Mission applaud UPDF role in region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union ambassadors have hailed the positive role the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is playing in the region.

The Ambassadors after receiving a brief on the security situation from Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, appreciated UPDF participation in establishing peace and security

not only in Uganda but the region.

The heads of mission led by Attilio Pacifici particularly singled out UPDF’s role in fighting violent extremism in Somalia, while also commending Uganda’s role in supporting peace process in South Sudan.

They however expressed concern over continued presence of ADF in Eastern DRC.

Gen. Muhoozi on behalf of other AMISOM Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) appreciated the partnership and requested the EU not to tire but continue the support to AMISOM.

He further shared with them the conviction of Uganda that the drawdown of forces in Somalia should be condition and not time based. “The situation on ground should be the main factor for consideration when making decisions on the security in Somalia,” he emphasized.

In attendance in the Monday meeting at the UPDF and Ministry of Defense Headquarters, Mbuya, was the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu among others.