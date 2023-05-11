EU marks Europe Day, speaks against the Anti-gay Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union (EU) delegation in Uganda has expressed concern over the recent passage of the anti-gay bill by parliament, despite the controversy surrounding it. Speaking at the Europe Day celebrations held in Kololo on Tuesday evening, Jan Sadek, the EU Ambassador, stated that as friends of Uganda, they have to speak out when they have different views about the agenda being pushed in the country.

While the bill was initially passed in March, calling for the death penalty and long jail terms among other tough penalties, President Museveni had asked parliament to tone down the legislation after it attracted condemnation among human rights activists and donors. This bill was passed by parliament again last week, with most of the terms remaining unchanged, including the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality.

Now, Sadek says the EU still disagrees with it. “There is no secret that we disagree about the new anti-homosexuality bill, which contradicts universal values and threatens the safety and dignity of a group of citizens,” he said at a ceremony attended by Vice President, Jessica Alupo. He also stated that the EU believes it’s important to have a frank exchange about such matters.

Sadek added that currently, the EU delegation budget is 800 million Euros, and they are cooperating with Uganda in a number of areas, including infrastructure, renewable energy, trade and investment promotion, gender, and education, among others. He said, however, that one of the biggest priorities for cooperation is governance and social inclusion.

Europe Day is marked to celebrate the foundation of the European Union and the commemoration of Robert Schuman’s declaration on May 9th, 1950. It was a historic moment when Schuman, the French Foreign Minister, proposed the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, which later became the European Union.

Alupo said Europe Day celebrates peace, unity, and solidarity, which have been the bedrock of European stability and economic development. However, she expressed concern that this day is being marked when there is a war in Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war. “A war in Europe concerns Uganda because it leads to political, social, and economic challenges. We call upon the parties to refrain from the escalation of warfare and cease hostilities.”

