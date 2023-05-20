EU launches center to support Kenya’s transition toward digital economy

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | The European Union (EU), Germany and Estonia on Friday launched a 4-billion-shilling (about 29 million U.S. dollars) digital transformation center (DTC) to support Kenya’s transition toward a human-centered digital economy.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, that the center will work with partners on key themes of the Kenya Digital Master Plan 2022-2023 toward creating an open and inclusive digital government, promoting data protection and trust as well as a competitive digital economy.

“With values such as openness, trust and safety as a framework, we can create a digital future in Kenya where technology truly serves the needs of the people. This is our offer as Team Europe,” Geiger said.

According to Geiger, the center, which is a three-year initiative, will be implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the main German development agency, in partnership with the Estonian Center for International Development and seeks to strengthen Kenya’s digital economy while fostering open and inclusive digital governance.

She noted that the center’s experts would offer training, workshops, and advisory services to partners such as Kenya’s Ministry of Information, Communication, the Digital economy, and the broader digital innovation ecosystem. She observed that the center would also drive the creation of a green-digital innovation hub for Kenya’s small and medium enterprises.

The EU envoy added that the center will also promote the ethical use of emerging technologies, and youth employment through digital skills and enhance the bridging of the gender digital divide.

