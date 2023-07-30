EU-IGAD delivers mobile laboratory to the Ministry of Health

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A mobile laboratory was handed over to the Ministry of Health of Uganda on Wednesday in Kampala, Uganda, as part of an ongoing European Union-funded Programme to support countries in the IGAD region to strengthen surveillance and the healthcare system.

The mobile laboratory will be stationed in the Central Health Laboratories at Butabika- Ministry of Health Headquarters.

The mobile lab, worth EUR 167,300 (approximately Shs700 million ), will be used to collect specimens from suspected patients across the country and within the cross-border areas in case of an outbreak of infectious disease and for sample transportation to the nearest lab for testing.

The mobile laboratory will help the medical workers to reach out to patients from the cross-border areas, areas of emergency response, truck drivers in main truck stops and parking areas as well as people crossing the border in case of mass population movement or displacement.

The mobile lab was handed over to the Minister of State for Health (Primary Health Care), Margaret Muhanga Mugisa by the Deputy Ambassador of the European Union in Uganda, Ambassador Guillaume Chartrain and witnessed by IGAD officials represented by the Health Expert EU-IGAD Response Programme – Dr Hamid Idrees on behalf of the Director IGAD Health and Social Development Division as well as representatives from the UN family and senior Ministry of Health officials.

