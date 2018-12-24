EU boosts Uganda’s coffee sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s coffee sector has 3.7million Euros boost to help increase market access to the largest and most lucrative markets in the world. The EU accounts for 30% of the annual global coffee consumption.

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija said, “This intervention will in return help improve the livelihood of the communities and business in the country and the region at large.”

The money comes as part of the East African Community-EU Market Access Upgrade Program (MARKUP) to help traders in coffee and the cocoa sector access EU markets and other inter-regional markets.

EU Head of Delegation in Uganda, Amb. Attilio Pacifici, said the program will support small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in the country to gain better access to markets in the EU as well as increase regional trade by enhancing the competitiveness of the coffee and cocoa exports.