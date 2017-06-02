EU ambassador in Uganda Schmidt baffled by Trump decision on climate By Independent Reporter and AFP Ambassador Kristian Schmidt, the European Union (EU) Head of Delegation to Uganda, has joined a chorus of world leaders to criticize US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Many of the world leaders and company executives took to Trump’s favourite social media platform twitter to slam his decision.

In a series of tweets, Ambassador Schmidt showed what he said would be the negative impact Trump’s decision would have on Uganda.

“The World’s 2nd largest CO2 emitter has left the building. So sad,” he tweeted, adding in another that “The #EU is fully committed to the #ParisAgreement. We will show global leadership, for the planet and for humanity.”

In other tweets, he said “#Uganda‘s magnificent glacier at Peak Margherita will disappear soon without #ParisAgreement.” He then showed the way forward, by sharing a picture of the mega Soroti Solar plant, saying “10MW #EU funded solar power plant, Soroti #Uganda. Renewable energy is the future. #ParisAgreement.”

Across the world, captains of industry, corporations and business groups distanced themselves from the White House on Thursday, as many expressed frustration with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The reactions from across the business world — including oil producers, the tech sector and finance — stood apart from Trump’s portrayal of the decision as a needed corrective to rules that could stymie commerce.